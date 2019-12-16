Danish companies relieved at Brexit clarity following UK election

The reception to the British Conservative Party’s victory in last week’s UK General Election was probably mixed given the left-leaning views of many Danes, but in business circles the mood is far more upbeat now there is clarity over the future of Brexit.

Conservative leader Boris Johnson has been far more certain than his predecessor, Theresa May, and Dansk Industri is buoyed by the developments.

“Most people can now see the end of this because now at least we know that we are negotiating with someone who knows what they want,” Thomas Bustrup, the deputy general secretary of DI, told TV2.

One of the companies that has been looking closely at Brexit is the Danish shipping company DFDS.

“We must expect that when Boris Johnson goes to parliament there is a clear agreement he will execute the agreement that is already in place as soon as possible,” DFDS chief executive Torben Carlsen told TV2.

A lot to figure out

Since the Brexit vote in 2016, the uncertainty has greatly affected Danish business, and although last week was a big step to a definitive Brexit deal, any future trade agreement between the UK and the EU remains to be negotiated.

Following the UK exit, there will only be 12 months to secure a trade agreement, which is not a lot of time. In comparison, the EU-Canada Free Trade Agreement took seven years.

“There is a lot at stake over the next 12 months for Danish business concerning the trade agreement, which may contain many of the things that apply today when they trade the UK. That’s what needs to be negotiated,” said Bustrup.

“You can already feel the concern that there is only a year to negotiate the more precise details of the exit. Is it at all possible within the timeframe?” asked Carlsen.

A replacement for Corbyn

Meanwhile, ahead of the likely March departure of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the race to to find a successor at the head of the main UK opposition party has unofficially started.

Some Danish media have been quick to point to Stephen Kinnock, the husband of the former Danish PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt, but it looks unlikely according to the latest bookmaker odds.

Kinnock is rated the 11th most likely candidate to succeed Corbyn and is generally available at odds of 50/1 to become the next Labour leader.

The 7/4 favourite is Rebecca Long-Bailey, with female candidates dominating the race so far, accounting for five of the six leading contenders.

She has been a member of Parliament since 2015 and, although she has not officially declared herself, she can rely on support from the Corbynite wing of the party, such as Richard Burgoon and John McDonnell, who have already endorsed her.