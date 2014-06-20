Advertise with us Subscribe with us

Danish company fuelling a cleaner future in Uganda

C F Nielsen looking to turn everyday food waste into a usable and more sustainable energy source

The briquette machine has great potential (photo: C F Nielsen) The briquette machine has great potential (photo: C F Nielsen)
August 26th, 2016 2:10 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

C F Nielsen, a small company from north Jutland, is developing a machine that can turn everyday food waste into a usable and more sustainable form of fuel that can be used for cooking.

The plan is to try it out next year in Kampala, Uganda, which – like many other developing nations – is heavily reliant on wood and coal as energy sources, much to the detriment of the surrounding environment and forest ecosystems.

“We need to stop the deforestation,” Mogens Slot Knudsen, the head of C F Nielsen, told DR Nyheder.



“What we do here is use waste products from agriculture or other areas so people don’t need to chop down trees and forests.”

READ MORE: South African wine workers call for Danish boycott

Waste to fuel
Through the process of ‘briquetting’ – a process in which raw materials are compressed under high pressure to form a round or square briquette – the company produces small blocks of material that can be used for heating purposes.

Anything from corn stalks, both peanut shells and sugar cane refuse can be transformed into an alternative for other unsustainable fuel sources.

The new briquette machine has been helped along via the support of Access2innovation, a collection of civil organisations, companies, research centres and authorities dedicated to generating sustainable projects and solutions abroad.

(photo: C F Nielsen)
(photo: C F Nielsen)

Related Posts


Latest News

The briquette machine has great potential (photo: C F Nielsen)
Danish company fuelling a cleaner future in Uganda
Still allowed in Faxe (photo: iStock)
Danish burka ban proposal fails … barely
The police are on the case (photo: Funen Police)
More rocks being thrown from motorway bridges
Spend a day by the water (photo: iStock)
Head on down and harbour no regrets!
He's not there (photo: NBC)
Important safety tip for Danish late-summer bathers: Don’t drown
Even Princess Mary was tracked (photo: VisitDenmark)
Fines levied in Danish media snooping case

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved