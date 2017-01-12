 Danish computer warriors triumphant at tournament – The Post

Danish computer warriors triumphant at tournament

E-sports team Astralis continue their good start to 2017

Don’t worry about the hours. momma, he could be a champion someday (photo: CS:GO)
March 6th, 2017 4:34 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Astralis reinforced its position as the world’s best e-sports team at Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) on Sunday night.

The Danish team sealed its position with victory at the large-scale Intel Extreme Masters tournament held in the Polish city of Katowice in front of 10,000 spectators.



World’s best
After a nearly five-hour battle, the opposing team Faze Clan were finally eliminated as the Danes won the fourth of five possible rounds 16-13. The Danish five overcame a poor start, thanks in part to outstanding play by Peter ‘Dupreeh’ Rothmann.

The victory earned the Danish team approximately 730,000 kroner in prize money. Earlier this year, the team won the Eleague Major tournament in Atlanta and lost in the semi-finals at the Dreamhack Masters in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Danish eSport losing qualified gamers

The triumph in Katowice fortifies the Danish team’s spot as number one in the world.

Related News


Latest News

InOut
Forget it at your peril: Everyone’s Irish on St Patrick’s Day!
News
Danish computer warriors triumphant at tournament
Business
Denmark steps up co-operation with India and Iran
News
Danish handball men’s side gets new coach

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved