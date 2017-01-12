Danish computer warriors triumphant at tournament

Astralis reinforced its position as the world’s best e-sports team at Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) on Sunday night.
The Danish team sealed its position with victory at the large-scale Intel Extreme Masters tournament held in the Polish city of Katowice in front of 10,000 spectators.
World’s best
After a nearly five-hour battle, the opposing team Faze Clan were finally eliminated as the Danes won the fourth of five possible rounds 16-13. The Danish five overcame a poor start, thanks in part to outstanding play by Peter ‘Dupreeh’ Rothmann.
The victory earned the Danish team approximately 730,000 kroner in prize money. Earlier this year, the team won the Eleague Major tournament in Atlanta and lost in the semi-finals at the Dreamhack Masters in Las Vegas.
The triumph in Katowice fortifies the Danish team’s spot as number one in the world.