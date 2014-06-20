Contact us Advertise with us

Danish consumers spend 30 billion kroner in December

Industry experts estimate the Danes will return unwanted Xmas gifts worth 250 million kroner

If it continues like this, Julemand will need a bigger bag next Christmas (photo: iStock) If it continues like this, Julemand will need a bigger bag next Christmas (photo: iStock)
December 27th, 2016 11:38 am| by Lucie Rychla
Danish consumers spent 30.5 billion kroner in the first 23 days of December, according to the electronic payment provider Nets.

It is 2.9 percent more than in the same period last year.

On December 23 alone, the Danes used their credit cards for purchases worth 1.7 billion kroner.



Only three times before was more money spent on a single day.

During the first 11 months of 2016, the average electronic spending reached about 1 billion kroner per day.

READ MORE: Danes spending more on Christmas gifts for kids

Returning unwanted presents
According to the Danish chamber of commerce, Dansk Erhverv, the Danes will return unwanted Xmas gifts worth 250 million kroner this year.

“We expect that every third Dane will swap one or more Christmas gifts,” said Bo Dalsgaard, a chief consultant at Dansk Erhverv.

A survey carried out by the research company Wilke for the Danish Competition Council has revealed 7 percent of Danes will exchange unwanted Xmas gifts already on December 27, while 46 percent will wait until after the New Year.

Dalsgaard recommends dissatisfied gift recipients to check return policies especially if their presents were bought online.

 


