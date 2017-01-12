 Danish Crime News in Brief: Footballer shot in his own home – The Post

Danish Crime News in Brief: Footballer shot in his own home

In other news, there’s an unknown substance rendering teenagers unconscious in southern Zealand

Striker Nicki Bille Nielsen was operating in defence on Christmas Day (photo: Nicki Bille Nielsen Facebook page)
December 28th, 2018 11:21 am| by Ben Hamilton
Given his recent misdemeanours, Nicki Bille Nielsen’s life is beginning to resemble a series of ‘American Crime Story’.

But in the latest episode the 30-year-old footballer was the victim, not the perpetrator, and the means of attack was a shotgun in what police suspect was an attempted burglary.

Woman allegedly involved
A 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are being held in custody in connection with an attempt to kill Nielsen at his home in Sluseholmen, Copenhagen, on the evening of December 25.

Nielsen sustained a serious gunshot wound to his right forearm and was rushed to hospital. Police are hunting a third suspect.

In October, Nielsen was sacked by his team Lyngby after he threatened a person with an airgun on Strøget in Copenhagen.

Rare turtles recovered following November theft
Jutland tropical zoo Randers Regnskov has recovered the three rare turtles stolen from its premises in early November. Three of its eight Burmese star turtles were stolen on November 4 when an organised group efficiently kicked down several barriers to whisk them away during opening hours. Late on December 25, a tip-off from a member of the public led to the zoo recovering the turtles a day later. For the time being, the recovery is not a police matter. Randers Regnskov, meanwhile, has reinforced the barriers surrounding the turtles.

Boys knocked out by unknown substance in Næstved
Two teenage boys have been admitted to hospital are ingesting an unknown substance in Næstved on Thursday night. Police suspect the boys, aged 16 and 17, did not knowingly take the drug, which rendered them unconscious. The boys apparently do not know each other.

Gang leader appeals against Supreme Court ruling
Loyal to Familia leader Shuaib Khan has appealed his expulsion order to the European Human Rights Court in Strasbourg. His appeal follows a ruling by the Supreme Court in November that the street gang leader is banned from entering Denmark for six years.

Shot in the foot … most probably in Tingbjerg
Copenhagen Police cannot confirm whether a man admitted to Bispebjerg Hospital with gunshot wounds sustained to his foot was a victim of a shooting in the troubled Tingbjerg neighbourhood northwest of Copenhagen on Thursday evening, but it seems likely. Police discovered a car with several bullet holes at the Arkadsne.

 

