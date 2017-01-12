Danish Crime Round-up: Evidence piling up against Doctor Daterape

A doctor is currently on trial at Copenhagen City Court, accused of raping two women in March and April 2018 at his flat.

The court has heard that the doctor, 32, conducted online searches for ‘daterape’ and ‘drugrape’ – allegedly in a bid to learn how to effectively dose women so they could not stop him raping them.

Met via Tinder

The doctor is believed to have met the first woman via Tinder and the second in a nightclub.

In the first of the cases he allegedly used the drug halcion, and in the second scopolamine, which he bought from Alibaba. Remnants of the drugs were found in the women’s urine after the alleged incidents.

Damning photos

The doctor, who has been in custody since his arrest last year on May 1, has denied all 15 charges bar one: taking four photos of one of the women while she slept naked, which were without her consent.

Although the nationality of the doctor has not been confirmed, court reporters reveal that while he speaks and understands Danish, he had an interpreter in court.

Police seeking suspect following fatal shooting in northeast Zealand

The police are considering a fatal shooting in Holbæk, which is directly west of Copenhagen in northeast Zealand, on Sunday evening as gang-related. An 18-year-old man was shot dead shortly after 22:00 near Ladegårdsparken. Midt- and Vestsjællands Police has a description of a suspect, who is believed to be ethnically Danish and the owner of a blue cap and black jacket.

Escapee recaught in Germany after attempting to flee by ferry via Sweden

A 29-year-old man who escaped custody on Tuesday after an Eastern High Court ruling turned down his appeal against an eight-year prison sentence for killing another man in a fight at a petrol station in Holbæk in 2017, has been apprehended in Rostock in Germany after taking a ferry there from Trelleborg in Sweden. It is believed that Jafar Mohammad Rida Al Jasiri, who is originally from Iraq, got outside help to escape – not least a car was provided, which was later found abandoned in Greater Copenhagen. He is now back in custody in Denmark.

Police treating deadly assault of woman in her own home as murder

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 58-year-old woman in her own home in Tisvildeleje in northwest Zealand on Monday night. Police have found evidence of a break-in at the property where the woman lived alone. It is believed the assault, which was carried out using a blunt object, occurred at around 02:45. Medics tried to save the woman’s life, but conceded defeat later on Tuesday.

Suspected serial killer to remain in custody

The Copenhagen City Court has ruled that the 27-year-old man suspected of killing three elderly people in Østerbro earlier this year will remain in custody for another four weeks. The man, who has previously served time for attempted murder and rape, was originally suspected by police of suffocating a 81-year-old woman and using her payment cards for several purchases. The investigation quickly yielded two other victims who had died in the same building complex.