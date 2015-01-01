Danish Crime Round-Up: Penalties proposed for prospective parties that pooh-pooh the rules

The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Interior has confirmed that prospective political parties hoping to contest the next general election will face stiffer penalties for cheating on voter endorsements.

A new party must gather 20,109 declarations from voters who intend to support them – although prominent politicians Bertel Haarder and Mogens Lykketoft recently suggested that the number should be raised to 40,000.

According to the new bill, the relevant minister Astrid Krag explained, parties will receive yellow and red cards similar to the rules of football.

Circumventing the rules

“We have seen in the recent election that parties – without any consequences – have been able to circumvent the rules and take a shortcut to the ballot paper,” she said.

Klaus Riskær Pedersen and Stram Kurs allegedly broached the rules by not giving their supporters a full week to consider their endorsement, instead sending them a confirmatory form within days.

The new bill will be presented to Parliament in August.

Man in his 30s guilty of raping a nine-year-old girl

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a nine-year-old girl in a deserted area on Mors in northwestern Jutland. He abducted her in his car in Vinderup and told her she would never see her mother again if she did not comply with his wishes. The court in Holstebro imposed a name ban, but it will be lifted following the judgement. It emerged during the trial that the defendant already has a conviction for raping a minor, and in this light the prosecutor has requested an indefinite detention with no release date.

More fleecing the elderly – most typically by asking for info by phone

A report carried out by bank organisation Finans Danmark confirms there were 256 cases in the first quarter of 2019 in which fraudsters duped elderly people into handing over sensitive information such as their bank card and account information, or NEMID codes. In total, the victims were fleeced out of 7.8 million kroner, reports Politiken. In the same period of 2018 there were just 153 cases and merely 3.0 million stolen. Most of the cases involved telephone calls.

Killings in Herlev most probably the result of Swedish gang feud

One of the two young Swedish-Somali men shot dead in the Greater Copenhagen suburb of Herlev on June 25 was a leading member of the street gang Shottaz, and it is suspected their deaths were related to a local dispute on their home turf, the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby. A leading member of their local rivals, the Death Patrol, was arrested three days later in Aarhus and will remain in custody until at least July 25. No charges have been confirmed. Københavns Vestegns Politi has likewise disclosed very few details concerning the case.