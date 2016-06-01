Danish Crime Round-Up: Violence on the rise, thefts in decline

The number of violent attacks and sexual assaults committed on people living in Denmark over the last decade has been steadily climbing, reports Danmarks Statistik.

However, robbery, theft and burglary rates are falling.

Comparing figures from the second quarter periods of 2010 and 2019 reveals a stark difference between the number of attacks on people and property.

More attacks on the person

Most experts concur that the number of sexual assaults is not rising, but that more victims are inclined to report being assaulted.

In the second quarter of 2010, there were just 500 police reports, but that climbed to 1,389 this year – an increase of 177 percent.

The number of reported rapes rose from 79 to 256 – a 224 percent jump.

Violent crime reports rose from 4,325 to 6,722 – an increase of 55 percent. And verbal threat reports rose 61 percent from 891 to 1,438.

More respect for property?

Overall burglary reports fell from 25,176 to 12,269 cases – a 51 percent fall – while property burglaries decreased by 45 percent from 11,646 to 6,328. Overall theft reports fell from 46,586 to 24,947 – a drop of 46 percent.

The number of robberies fell from 767 to 387 – a 49 percent fall. Vehicle theft numbers fell by 61 percent from 4,507 to 1,717. And vandalism reports fell from 8,732 to 5,297 cases – a decrease of 39 percent.

Officers brandish guns defending Rasmus Paludan in Tingbjerg

Three officers last night pulled out their guns last night in the Copenhagen suburb of Tingbjerg where Stram Kurs leader Rasmus Paludan was making a video. The officers were responding to the appearance of three men running towards the Koran-burning politician, who narrowly missed out on getting elected to Parliament in June. The armed officers urged the men to stop whilst evacuating Paludan from the scene. Paludan told media the men were masked.

Police hunt for Arabic-looking teens accused of attempted rape in Skagen

The police are looking for four men who are believed to have sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman in the early hours of Thursday morning in Skagen in northwest Jutland. The woman was reportedly attacked by the men at 01:45 by a staircase on Øster Strandvej. They tried to remove her trousers, but she fought back, scratching one of the men deeply on the face. All four men are described as being Arabic-looking. At least two are believed to be 16-18, if not all four.

Increasing numbers of minors buying illegal weapons online

Syd and Sønderjyllands Politi has appealed to parents to keep a close eye on their children’s online purchases, as increasing numbers – often as young as ten – are buying illegal weapons from abroad. The police registered 30 cases during the first half of 2019. Flick, butterfly and spring knives, any blades longer than 12 cm and throwing weapons (stars, mini axes etc) are among the illegal weapons being bought.

Man charged with arson following attack on Superliga player’s home

A 23-year-old man has been charged with setting fire to the Aarhus apartment of a former AGF player who recently joined FC Copenhagen. Although the man concedes that he sent threats to Jens Stage – including ‘I Aarhus straffes Judas-svin’ (in Aarhus Judas pigs are punished) – he denies throwing a fireball through a window at the property on Eckersbergsgade on July 14.

Serial arsonist on the loose in Nyborg where he is targeting ‘kolonihaver’

Police in Funen are hunting a serial arsonist in Nyborg who they believe is responsible for nine ‘kolonihave’ allotment garden fires over the last four months. Many Danes live in their kolonihave shed during the summer holiday period from late June until early August, although it is illegal in most cases to list the property as your permanent address. The first fire was set on April 2, and on July 12 three blazes were started within 400 metres of one another.