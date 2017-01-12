 Danish Crown Princess Mary receives top humanitarian award – The Post

Danish Crown Princess Mary receives top humanitarian award

“A model for other role models” says Berlingske Foundation

The princess was honoured for her work with the vulnerable (photo: Glyn Lowe)
January 12th, 2017 5:31 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish Crown Princess Mary was awarded the Berlingske Foundation Award of Honour on Wednesday for her work to help society’s most vulnerable.

During the ceremony, held at Berlingske House in Copenhagen, Berlingske Foundation chairman Mads Bryde Andersen expressed high praise for the princess’s work, calling her “a model not only for other role models, but for everyone with a commitment to the society we live in”.


Passing it on
Princess Mary donated the 100,000 kroner that accompanies the award to the Alliance Against Bullying, an anti-bullying group made up of the Mary Foundation, Save the Children and Children’s Rights.

READ MORE: Princess Mary helps launch new campaign for women’s health

The annual award is presented to a Dane who has made a significant contribution to politics, business, culture or society.

Related News


Latest News

National
Over 800 Danish women called in too late for breast cancer examinations
Local
Danish Crown Princess Mary receives top humanitarian award
National
Danish motorists drag police into court over speed cameras
Business
Asterix rights owner unhappy with Obelix, the Danish cousin who joined the family uninvited

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved