 Danish Data Protection Agency overwhelmed by GDPR cases – The Post

Danish Data Protection Agency overwhelmed by GDPR cases

Number of instances expected to quadruple to 20,000 annually

GDPR hasn’t been a walk in the park for businesses and organisations in the EU (photo: EU)
August 20th, 2018 1:10 pm| by Christian W

The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) across the EU last May has had quite an impact on the Danish Data Protection Agency (DDPA).

The agency has seen a tremendous spike in cases being processed and expects to have to handle 20,000 cases this year – a quadrupling of the average 5,000 cases it usually processes annually.

“Obviously, we are challenged by so many cases. It’s true we have been bolstered, but if it continues at this rate, it could render the agency’s 30 percent increase in manpower inadequate,” Jesper Husmer Vang, a spokesperson for the DDPA, told IT-Watch.

READ MORE: Denmark to play host to new UN data centre

Mistakes costly now
The vast majority of cases being processed by the DDPA involve questions from companies and authorities regarding data treatment and storage – queries that have become far more complex and important following the GDPR coming into effect.

DDPA has also received about 1,000 reports of security breaches involving hackers gaining access to personal data.

Data breaches need be reported to DDPA within 72 hours, according to the new rules.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Culture News in Brief: Singing for his supper at this weekend’s Vegetarian Festival
National
Danish wolves to be GPS tagged
Local
Huge US summit coming to Copenhagen
EU
Danish Data Protection Agency overwhelmed by GDPR cases

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved