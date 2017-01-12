Danish defence minister visits troops in Iraq

The defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, was in Iraq on Sunday to pay a visit to the Danish troops deployed in Iraq and taking part in the conflict against the jihadist organisation Islamic State (IS).

The Coalition has enjoyed progress in the battle against IS – most recently in the fight to reclaim the city of Mosul. The eastern part of the city is once again in Iraqi hands, as are significant parts of the western side of the city.