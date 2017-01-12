Danish defence minister warns that Russia is poised to attack

Russian hackers are targeting hospitals and power grids in Denmark and have positioned missiles that are now within range of striking Copenhagen, warns the country’s defence minister
According to Claus Hjort Frederiksen, the country faces “a serious threat” from both Russian hackers and missiles, which are being installed in Kalingrad.
“We need to make it clear that we in Denmark are all under one type of threat or another,” Frederiksen told Berlingske. “We need to act.”
A colder war
Frederiksen was reacting to the annual Intelligence Risk Assessment from the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) released last month.
“We can confirm that the Russians are right now installing new missiles in Kalingrad that can reach Copenhagen,” he said.
Frederiksen also believes that Russian hackers will target Denmark in a cyber attack that could disrupt the national power grid and heath services.
“State-supported Russian hacker groups are ready to attack hospitals, infrastructure and electricity supplies by breaking into computer systems,” he said.
The defence minister wants to see both the nation’s military and anti-hacking defences upgraded.