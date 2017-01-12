 Danish defence minister warns that Russia is poised to attack – The Post

Danish defence minister warns that Russia is poised to attack

Hackers and missiles targeting Denmark warns Claus Hjort Frederiksen

Frederiksen warns that the Russians are coming (photo: Johannes Jansson)
January 13th, 2017 4:53 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Russian hackers are targeting hospitals and power grids in Denmark and have positioned missiles that are now within range of striking Copenhagen, warns the country’s defence minister

According to Claus Hjort Frederiksen, the country faces “a serious threat” from both Russian hackers and missiles, which are being installed in Kalingrad.


“We need to make it clear that we in Denmark are all under one type of threat or another,” Frederiksen told Berlingske. “We need to act.”

A colder war
Frederiksen was reacting to the annual Intelligence Risk Assessment from the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) released last month.

“We can confirm that the Russians are right now installing new missiles in Kalingrad that can reach Copenhagen,” he said.

Frederiksen also believes that Russian hackers will target Denmark in a cyber attack that could disrupt the national power grid and heath services.

“State-supported Russian hacker groups are ready to attack hospitals, infrastructure and electricity supplies by breaking into computer systems,” he said.

The defence minister wants to see both the nation’s military and anti-hacking defences upgraded.

Related News


Latest News

International
Danish defence minister warns that Russia is poised to attack
National
Egyptian man arrested for smuggling migrants into Britain via Danish port
Business
Bang on! Danish icon B&O turns in a strong second quarter
Local
Billion-kroner quarrel halts Metro construction

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved