Denmark has deployed a Challenger aircraft to help keep an eye on shipping traffic and support rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

The deployment is part of Operation Triton, which is run by the EU’s border security agency Frontex in the Mediterranean and consists of voluntary contributions from a number of other European nations (both EU member states and non-members).

“It’s an important political priority for the EU to secure its borders properly,” said the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen.