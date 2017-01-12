Danish delegation on development visit to Ethiopia

Today and tomorrow, Crown Princess Mary and the development minister, Ulla Tørnæs, will be in Ethiopia to take in a country in riveting development.

One of the key aspects of the visit will revolve around gender equality, as well as the rights and opportunities of women and girls.

The new Ethiopian government has set ambitious targets in terms of reform, and that includes 50 percent of ministers being women and a female president, Sahle-Work Zewde – a far shout from the past, when basic rights were suppressed for years.

The Danish delegation will bear witness to this development by meeting with female decision-makers, officials, business leaders and entrepreneurs.

READ MORE: Denmark launches first national program in Ethiopia

Work in progress

Despite clear progress, the future for many Ethiopian girls and women remains bleak as they have inadequate access to sexual and reproductive rights – the decision to decide for themselves when and with whom they have children with.

The country continues to struggle with gender-based violence, child marriages, and lacking social and economic opportunity.

Another area of focus is Ethiopia hosting one of Africa’s biggest refugee populations, and the visiting Danes will visit a refugee receiver centre, a home for unaccompanied minors and a local school all built using Danish aid funds.

Tørnæs will also visit a centre for women who are victims of human trafficking and enter into discussions that focus on stability, irregular migration and the green transition.

Late last year, Denmark launched its first national aid program for Ethiopia.