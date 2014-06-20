 Danish drug giant investing big in UK – The Post

Danish drug giant investing big in UK

Novo Nordisk investing in a new science research centre in Oxford

Novo Nordisk is headed to these venerable grounds (photo: Kaihsu)
January 30th, 2017 10:17 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish drug icon Novo Nordisk will invest over a billion kroner over the next 10 years in a new research facility at the University of Oxford in England.

The centre will eventually employ 100 academics and scientists and investigate new methods of treating type 2 diabetes.



History of excellence
Novo Nordisk’s executive vice president and chief science officer, Mads Thomsen, told the BBC that while the UK’s decision to leave the EU was some cause for concern, Oxford’s history of “excellence” tipped the scales in the city’s favour.

While the research and necessary molecular biology will be carried out in Oxford, any new drugs or treatments will be developed and manufactured in Denmark.

Related News


Latest News

International
Danish drug giant investing big in UK
National
Private companies ready to bid on handling IT for the Danish government
National
Danish goverment launches big gang crackdown
National
Danish weather challenges even the ‘world’s happiest people’

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved