Danish drug giant investing big in UK

The Danish drug icon Novo Nordisk will invest over a billion kroner over the next 10 years in a new research facility at the University of Oxford in England.
The centre will eventually employ 100 academics and scientists and investigate new methods of treating type 2 diabetes.
History of excellence
Novo Nordisk’s executive vice president and chief science officer, Mads Thomsen, told the BBC that while the UK’s decision to leave the EU was some cause for concern, Oxford’s history of “excellence” tipped the scales in the city’s favour.
While the research and necessary molecular biology will be carried out in Oxford, any new drugs or treatments will be developed and manufactured in Denmark.