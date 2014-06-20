The lowly eelgrass growing in Thurøbund Bay near Funen has a remarkable ability to trap and hold massive amounts of CO2 – an ability that is becoming increasingly important in an era when many are looking for a solution to climate change.

“The CO2 remains bound to the seabed rather than coming into the atmosphere,” Professor Marianne Holmer from the University of Southern Denmark told DR Nyheder.

World-class grass

Holmer is among the researchers who have discovered that Thurøbund eelgrass is among the world’s best