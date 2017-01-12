 Danish energy giant completely quitting coal by 2023 – The Post
7442

Danish energy giant completely quitting coal by 2023

Biomass and renewables are the future says company

Coal: ugly to mine, ugly to burn (photo: Stephen Codrington)
February 2nd, 2017 12:41 pm| by Ray W
DONG Energy plans to be coal-free at all of its generating plants by 2023.

“The future belongs to renewable energy,” said DONG head Henrik Poulsen.



“We are converting the last of our coal-fired plants to sustainable biomass.”

The future is clear
Poulsen said that the decision was “in line with our vision to lead the transformation to a sustainable energy system and create a leading green energy company”.

READ MORE: Denmark’s DONG shrinking

Once the changeover is finished at Asnæsværket and Esbjergværket – DONG’s last two coal-fired power plants – all of the company’s power plants will be burning wood chips or pellets.

Since 2006, DONG has lowered its coal consumption by 73 percent.

