 Danish energy was cleaner than ever in 2017 – The Post

Danish energy was cleaner than ever in 2017

Less than 200 grams of CO2 emitted per kWh consumed last year

Down considerably over the past decade (photo: Energinet.dk)
April 10th, 2018 2:00 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It’s no great secret that Denmark is among the leaders in the world when it comes to sustainable energy sources. But now the Danes have even more to be chuffed about.

According to the environmental declaration report (here in Danish), published annually by national energy provider Energinet.dk, 2017 saw Danish CO2 emissions drop below 200 grams per consumed kWh (kilowatt hour) for the first time ever.

“Emissions have been dropping in tandem with the expansion of sustainable energy for a number of years now. The reason that 2017 was a record year was particularly down to more power plants phasing out coal in favour of biomass. Biomass for energy production is considered CO2-neutral,” wrote Energinet.dk.

“The percentage of wind, solar and water power in the Danish power outlets was collectively lower than the previous record year in 2015, but the share of biofuel has grown from 9 to 14 percent of an average kilowatt hour.”

READ MORE: Vestas still global kings of wind energy

Sustainable success
Coal accounted for just 17 percent of the energy consumed in Denmark last year, compared to 38 percent in 2005.

Meanwhile, sustainable sources accounted for a much higher percentage of energy. Wind energy led the way with 40 percent, while biofuel (14 percent), water (12 percent) and solar energy (2 percent) also chipped in.

Natural gas made up 7 percent of the energy consumed, while nuclear power and oil accounted for 3 and 1 percent respectively. Waste attributed to 4 percent.

(photo: Energinet.dk)

Related News



Latest News

National
Science & Research News in Brief: Why too little of the ‘good cholesterol’ is bad news
International
International News in Brief: If only Germany could be as excited about the Fehmarn Tunnel as Norway!
Community
Copenhagen Towers take 40-0 win in season opener          
National
First ever collective agreement for the platform economy signed in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved