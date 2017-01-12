 Danish eSports team wins ELEAGUE Major – The Post

Danish eSports team wins ELEAGUE Major

Astralis in come-from-behind triumph in Atlanta

Champions in Atlanta (photo: ELEAGUE)
January 30th, 2017 3:20 pm| by Christian W
The Danish eSports team Astralis cemented its position as one of the top Counter-Strike teams in the world by coming out on top at the ELEAGUE Major in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Danes found themselves trailing Polish outfit Virtus.pro in a best of three map final showdown, but stormed back to win the final two maps and the championship. The final score was 12-16, 16-14 and 16-14.



The Danes won a check for nearly 3.5 million kroner and the victory means they are currently ranked number one in the world.

Nearly North
Another Danish team, North – which recently launched in co-operation with FC Copenhagen football club – finished in the 5-8 placements.

Relive the final seconds of the championship and see the winning shot in the video below.

