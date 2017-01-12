Danish eSports team wins ELEAGUE Major

The Danish eSports team Astralis cemented its position as one of the top Counter-Strike teams in the world by coming out on top at the ELEAGUE Major in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Danes found themselves trailing Polish outfit Virtus.pro in a best of three map final showdown, but stormed back to win the final two maps and the championship. The final score was 12-16, 16-14 and 16-14.