Just weeks after a Danish expedition team located the wreckage of a German submarine that vanished 99 years ago in the North Sea during WWI, the very same group have made yet another startling find.

This time the diving expedition firm JD-Contractor, led by the Sea War Museum Jutland founder Gert Normann Andersen, has found the wreckage of the British cruiser HMS Warrior – 100 years after it sank in the North Sea.

HMS Warrior sustained heavy damage during the Battle of Jutland in 1916 and 71 of its crew died. The remainder of its 743 crew members were transferred to HMS Engadine, which then tried to tow HMS Warrior back to England – an effort that was abandoned due to poor weather conditions.