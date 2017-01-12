Danish experts assist in Europol’s identification of four child sexual abuse victims

Supported by Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre specialists and intelligence analysts, 30 law enforcement experts recently went through millions of images and video files of victims – some as young as a few days old.

Apart from Denmark, specialists came from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, Europol and Interpol.

By analysing the digital, visual, and audio content of such images and videos, these victim-identification experts retrieved vital clues, tried to find any overlap in cases and combined their efforts to locate the victims.

Millions of images to work with

More than 48 million images and video files were available on Europol’s database for this operation. Taskforce participants had 1,000 series of related images to process. In just eleven days, the taskforce managed to analyse a total of 925 series.

For 173 of these series, Europol stated the country of production has likely been pinpointed. Those countries have been informed so that they can start their own investigation.

More importantly, the identities of four victims have been confirmed and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre is now providing support to the involved EU states to safeguard the children concerned.

Although the taskforce is over, the investigation is not. All the series have been uploaded to the Interpol International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database. This will allow investigators to continue working on the datasets, therefore increasing the chances of more victims being identified and safeguarded.

Identifying objects to save lives

In June 2017, Europol launched its crowdsourcing ‘Stop Child Abuse – Trace an Object‘ initiative. It asks citizens for collaboration in identifying small objects, places, or logos on victims’ images in the hope it can lead to the identification of victims down the line

Last Friday, Europol published a new set of images. In the past, this tool has provided Europol with 24,000 tip-offs, leading to the identification of nine children and to the prosecution of two offenders.