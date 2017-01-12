Danish F-16s to be redeployed to the Baltics

The government has once again agreed to deploy fighter jets to help maintain airspace sovereignty in the Baltic region in 2021.

Four Danish F-16s and an accompanying crew of about 60 people will be sent to the Baltics for three months as part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission.

“The task is an important aspect of NATO’s collective defence and a clear signal of an alliance solidarity that is highly appreciated by the Baltic nations,” said the foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod.

Racking up deployments

This coming Monday, another four F-16s will depart for Lithuania based on a decision by the previous government in 2018. The Baltic countries cannot police their own airspace as they don’t possess any fighter jets.

It will be the seventh time that Danish fighter jets will have been deployed to the Baltics, with the eighth coming in 2021. An additional 200 Danish soldiers are also slated to be deployed to Estonia in 2020.

“With the current security policy situation as it is in the Baltic Sea area, there is no doubt there is a need for the NATO alliance presence in the Baltics and the relevance of Defence taking part in Baltic Air Policing,” said the defence minister, Trine Bramsen.