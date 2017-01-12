 Danish fathers take far less paternity leave than Nordic brethren – The Post

Danish fathers take far less paternity leave than Nordic brethren

New government campaign aims to get the men to ‘man up’

Danish dads lagging behind (photo: Pixabay)
November 3rd, 2017 10:27 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

When it comes to taking paternity leave, Danish men struggle to compare to their Nordic brothers.

In Denmark, fathers account for just 10 percent of the total parental leave period afforded to families – a far cry from the around 30 percent taken by fathers in Sweden and Iceland.

As a result, the government has announced plans to launch a new campaign ‘Orlov – tag det som en mand’ (‘Paternity leave – take it like a man’) to encourage more men to take off work to spend time with their offspring.

“For many, parental leave is only associated with mothers, but the leave can be so much more. Parental leave can and should be connected to the fathers as well, because it’s good for the children, families, society and the fathers themselves,” said Karen Ellemann, the equality minister.

“So we’ll raise awareness that it should be just as natural for fathers to take parental leave as it is for mothers – and for them to take their leave just the way they want to.”

READ MORE: Danish dads still don’t take recommended amount of paternity leave

Company support
The new campaign has been established in co-operation with a number of companies and union organisations, including Maersk, Novozymes, Pandora, HK, 3F and Dansk Metal.

As it stands, fathers have a right to two weeks of paternity leave to be held from the day the baby is born. After that, fathers have the right to take up to 32 weeks of paternity leave.

On average, Danish fathers took 31 days of paternity leave in 2015, compared to 297 days taken by mothers.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish researchers ready to keep super malaria at bay
Business
Vestas shares take a dive in wake of new US initiative
National
Every fifth Danish woman feels closer to their pet than family
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Zentropa producer under pressure from Swedish partners over groping claims

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved