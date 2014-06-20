Two Danish F-16 fighter jets took part in the coalition attack that reportedly killed scores of Syrian soldiers by mistake on Saturday.

The Danish Defence wouldn’t comment on the issue beyond stating that the event took place and that the Danes were co-operating fully in a coalition investigation of the attack.

“The international coalition against IS [Islamic State] completed a number of attacks on a presumed IS position in the area around Dayr Az Zawr in Syria on September 17,” the Danish Defence wrote.