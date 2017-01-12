Danish firm accused of sanctions-busting still protesting its innocence

A complex case is unfolding involving a Danish company headquartered in Middelfart on Funen that may – or may not – have sold jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria.

Allegedly, 30,000 tonnes of fuel, which military experts estimate would be enough for 6,000 sorties, has ended up being used by Russian aircraft on bombing missions.

The Danish state broadcaster DR broke the story at the end of April, and in a press release on May 1 the company insisted it has an advanced compliance-system in place to make sure fuel is not delivered to anyone on a sanctions blacklist.

“When a fuel delivery takes place, a bunker barge transfers its cargo to another ship. Afterwards, the captains of both ships sign a so-called bunker delivery receipt (BDR) to confirm the transfer. This legally-binding document also states which harbours the ship will sail to. None of the documents in connection with the ships that DR mentioned gave Syria as a destination,” Dan-Bunkering wrote.

A slip of the pen

Now, the Danish maritime authority Søfartsstyrelsen has cast doubt on this explanation, reports DR Nyheder.

According to Søfartsstyrelsen, the BDR is only relevant if a ship takes on bunkers for its own use – in other words, for its own engines and not as cargo. Furthermore, the BDR does not have to state which ports a ship will call at.

Dan-Bunkering still insists it has done nothing wrong. According to the company, the original press release should have used the word ‘delivery note’ instead of BDR.

A tangled skein

The case has its roots in an EU ban on sales by European companies of jet fuel to Syria dating back to December 2014.

US sources speaking to DR say that questionable fuel deliveries took place from 2016 to 2017.

Originally, business went through a company called Sovfracht, but in September 2016 this firm ended up on a US sanctions blacklist, meaning it could no longer trade in US dollars. Dan-Bunkering then changed its partner to Maritime, a firm the US authorities consider a strawman.

Danish police step in

All in all, details of six deliveries of jet fuel have been uncovered, and on 6 February 2017 Dan-Bunkering was reported to the Danish police for possible sanctions-busting.

It has since come to light that Dan-Bunkering continued its deliveries after being reported.

A letter from Dan-Bunkering’s lawyers to DR at the end of April strenuously denied that the firm had done anything wrong, and the company is still insistent that nothing criminal has taken place.