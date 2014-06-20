OB Odense revealed a brand new signing in Lasse Bækkelund today. He’s been given the number 44, but he’ll never play a second of football for the team, at least not in the traditional sense.

That’s because Bækkelund is not a footballer. He’s an elite gamer.

In a bid to improve its brand, the Funen-based club has become the first Danish football team to sign a contract with a computer gamer and in doing so it joins the ranks of a growing number of visionaries trying to reap the benefits of the popularity of e-sport.