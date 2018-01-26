 Danish football season to resume with New Firm cup battle – The Post

Danish football season to resume with New Firm cup battle

FC Copenhagen looking to salvage disappointing season, Brøndby aiming for a long-awaited title

The rivalry continues (photo: fck.dk)
February 2nd, 2018 2:54 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The resumption of the Danish Superliga is inching closer following the agonisingly-long winter break.

But before then there is a tasty treat as FC Copenhagen will host bitter rivals Brøndby in the fourth round of the Danish Cup on Sunday.

The Lions are hoping to scrape together some much-needed success in a season that has to be considered a disappointment so far – despite the club’s Europa League success – and the match will also provide them with a warm-up ahead of the upcoming Europa League legs against Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: FC Midtjylland smashes Danish Superliga transfer record

Brøndby back on top?
FCK are currently sixth in the Superliga, a massive 18 points adrift of leaders FC Midtjylland, so their chances of silverware rest with the cup – a competition they’ve won each year over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Brøndby are having their best season in a long time. With just one point separating them from the Wolves in first place, the Boys from the Western Suburbs are in a strong position to win their first league title since 2005.

But there is little doubt that Brøndby, despite focusing on league success, will savour the chance to render their rivals trophy-less by winning the first New Firm derby of 2018 and thus avenging their 1-3 defeat to FCK in the cup final last year.

The game will be played at Telia Parken Stadium on Sunday at 12:30, while the Superliga will return next Friday on February 9.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish football season to resume with New Firm cup battle
Denmark
Record numbers laid low with flu
History
Police murderer Palle Sørensen dead at 90
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Danish Cold War era bunker fortifying plans as World Heritage site

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved