Danish football season to resume with New Firm cup battle

The resumption of the Danish Superliga is inching closer following the agonisingly-long winter break.

But before then there is a tasty treat as FC Copenhagen will host bitter rivals Brøndby in the fourth round of the Danish Cup on Sunday.

The Lions are hoping to scrape together some much-needed success in a season that has to be considered a disappointment so far – despite the club’s Europa League success – and the match will also provide them with a warm-up ahead of the upcoming Europa League legs against Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: FC Midtjylland smashes Danish Superliga transfer record

Brøndby back on top?

FCK are currently sixth in the Superliga, a massive 18 points adrift of leaders FC Midtjylland, so their chances of silverware rest with the cup – a competition they’ve won each year over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Brøndby are having their best season in a long time. With just one point separating them from the Wolves in first place, the Boys from the Western Suburbs are in a strong position to win their first league title since 2005.

But there is little doubt that Brøndby, despite focusing on league success, will savour the chance to render their rivals trophy-less by winning the first New Firm derby of 2018 and thus avenging their 1-3 defeat to FCK in the cup final last year.

The game will be played at Telia Parken Stadium on Sunday at 12:30, while the Superliga will return next Friday on February 9.