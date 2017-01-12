 Danish gamer alert: PlayStation Now launching in February – The Post

Danish gamer alert: PlayStation Now launching in February

Video game streaming site carrying out beta testing in all four major Nordic countries

Ironically this is exactly the kind of children’s learning material that video games are making redundant (photo: Marco Verch/Flickr)
January 24th, 2019 12:41 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Computer games aren’t cheap, and for those of us resigned to our compulsion to play a lot of them, the access and storage can be a hassle – not to mention the possibility they’ll get scratched or accidentally ‘posted’ down a hole in the floorboards you never knew you had.

But in the same way streaming sites have made our CD and DVD collections look like a relic of the past overnight, PlayStation Now has since 2014 been offering gamers the chance to download and play over 600 games from the PS2, PS3 and PS4 eras.

However, the service was unavailable in Denmark – until now.

Available from February
Danish gamers will be happy to know that the subscription-based service will from early February be carrying out beta testing in their country, along with Nordic neighbours Norway, Finland and Sweden, providing they have a PS4.

Currently available in 12 countries – including the UK, US and Ireland – subscribers pay 20 US dollars a month (or 100 a year) to use the service, which is also available to PC users, but with a more limited service.

In Denmark, PC users will have to wait a little while longer.

Subscribe via this link.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
