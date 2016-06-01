Danish general election updates: Denmark to get new government

00:20 – Good night … drama ahead

As Mette Frederiksen rounds out her victory speech, we’ll shut it down for tonight. The election may be over, but now comes the business of forming a new government. The next days will be exciting as parties vie for power and influence. Keep abreast of developments here with CPH Post.

Good night and thanks for tuning in.

00:15 – Mette arrives, all votes counted

Denmark’s new PM has arrived and is about to make her speech.

All votes have been tallied and final mandates are as follows:

Socialdemokratiet: 48

Venstre: 43

Dansk Folkeparti: 16

Radikale: 16

SF: 14

Enhedslisten: 13

Konservative : 12

Liberal Alliance: 4

Alternativet: 5

Nye Borgerlige: 4

00:07 – Copenhagen in! (for real this time)

And the capital finally finished up and S took the most votes at 17.3 percent, down 5 percent actually. Enhedslisten once again scored high, getting 16.4 percent, followed by a big mover in Radikale (up 7 to 16.4 percent). Venstre also moved up 4.7 percent to 15 percent, as did SF to 11.6 percent.

Alternative fell 4.7 percent to 6.5, Konservative stepped up to 5.2, while DF crashed 7.2 percent to 4.2. LA also collapsed to 2.6 from 8.8, while NB, Stram Kurs, Klaus Riskær and Kristnedemokraterne all ended up under 1.5 percent.

00:05 – Waiting on Mette

The big winner and likely Denmark’s next PM, Mette Frederiksen, is reportedly on her way to Parliament.

00:01 – Copenhagen close

With 98.9 percent of the votes counted, just four districts remain. Nørrebro, Sundbyvester and Østerbro in Copenhagen and Aarhus East.

23:50 – PM calls for VS government

Rasmussen says he will push for a government led by V and S … with himself as the PM.

The two parties have the mandates to do that, but it’s unlikely Mette Frederiksen and S would agree.

Elsewhere, Joachim B Olsen looks set to lose his seat in Parliament for LA, despite famously taking out an election ad on Pornhub.

23:35 – Outer Copenhagen calling!

Despite going back 3.2 percent, S retained its dominance in the capital with 25.9 percent. V got 17.2 percent.

Radikale went up 5.5 percent to 10.9, while Konservative and SF also saw strong gains to the 9.4 percent region. DF slipped 11.9 percent to 8.2, Enhedslisten dropped a bit to 7.2, while Alternativet and LA fell to 3.1 and 2.6 percent.

Nye Borgerlige landed at 2.3 percent in their first general election, while Stram Kurs got 1.9 percent. Kristnedemokraterne got 0.9 percent and Klaus Riskær 0.8.

The PM has arrived at Parliament and made his way up the stairs to speak to the Venstre congregation, which despite losing power, is in good form due to a strong election … as was the case at the EU Parliament election recently.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen was jovial enough to make a joke about the roof tile that almost hit his head the other day.

“Denmark is a better country now than it was four years ago,” said Rasmussen.

23:28 – Løkke getting close

The PM has now reached Copenhagen and is getting close to Parliament … with concession speech in hand, one supposes.

23:22 – Last votes coming in

Just eight districts remaining now out of 92. Among those missing are Falkoner in Frederiksberg, City Centre, Nørrebro, Østerbro, Sundbyvester and Sundbyøster in Copenhagen, as well as Rødovre and Aarhus East.

23:15 – Løkke has left the building

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has just left the PM’s residence to head to Parliament. Venstre had a strong election, but was ultimately let down by its allies LA and, in particular, DF.

Funen, Vest Jutland and South Jutland major districts are in with Venstre taking the two latter. 96.8 percent counted, but still waiting on Copenhagen.

23:08 – Stram Kurs and Kristnedemokraterne miss out

It is now certain that neither Stram Kurs nor Kristnedemokraterne will get a mandate in Parliament.

Elsewhere, Nordjylland major district is in and S wins comfortably there with 33.9 percent. Venstre in second with 26.8 percent.

23:01 – Zealand major district in!

There’s no mandates for Rasmus Paludan and Stram Kurs in Zealand, unless he get in via a supplementary seat.

S take 8 mandates, Venstre 7 and DF drops to 3 and with 95.1 percent of the votes counted, over mandates are 91 to 75 in favour of red bloc.

22:56 – North Zealand major district in!

North Zealand is in and LA and DF suffer here as well. Venstre takes it with 23.4 percent followed by S at 21.3. Radikale and Konservative solid at 11.2 percent.

It’s a big blow for LA and Anders Samuelsen, who hasn’t even managed to gain a mandate in the district he is running in. Is it an end for Denmark’s foreign minister in Parliament?

22:45 – DF still sinking

DF’s woes continue to pile up as the party is now down to 8.8 percent, a stunning collapse compared to 2015. A total of 21 mandates have been lost so far.

Venstre has enjoyed a great election, up around 4 percent compared to four years ago. Back then though, the got the PM despite the poor showing. This time, it’s the other way round.

S looks set to dictate proceedings now, despite going back 0.2 percent. Last time they had a good election, but lost the government. S is the biggest party in 41 out of 68 districts counted so far.

22:37 – Closing in on final dash Just 173 out of 1,384 voting stations need to be counted, over 82 percent in total have been counted so far.

22:24 – Funen and Lolland red

It’s clear that the red bloc is popular in Funen and Lolland. Not much blue success there. Mandates are back to 90-75. Lars Løkke Rasmussen is probably drafting a concession speech. Denmark will be getting a new PM … unless something radical (Radikale?) happens.

77 percent of votes counted now, that’s just over 2.7 million votes and about 84.3 percent of eligible voters turned out to make their voices heard.

22:15 – Half way there now

50 percent of the votes have been counted and the red bloc parties are already starting to party. It’s looking like a convincing thrashing of the blue blocs.

22:03 – Bornholm in!

The first major district is in an its the island of Bornholm. Its residents have S to win big time at 34.5 percent, followed by V at 25 percent. DF has collapsed here too, down 9.6 percent to 10.3 percent.

READ ALSO: Danish Election Round-Up: PM RIP (Rasmussen In Peril)

Lyngby in as well and its Venstre who are top dogs at 19.9 percent. S is second but has gone down 5.3 percent to 18 percent. Radikale and Konservative both up considerably to about 15 percent.

21:55 – Klaus Riskær calls it

With just 0.8 percent of votes gained so far, Klaus Riskær has told P3 radio that it’s game over for him in Danish politics.

21:45 – Almost 30 percent counted

Mandates are back to 88-73. Venstre has actually had a good election so far, up 3.3 percent compared to 2015, but DF’s downfall has been critical for blue bloc.

DF head Kristian Thulesen-Dahl said the election has been a disaster and admits that the party entering into agreements with S over the past four years has hurt his voters. What a fall from grace for DF, now at 9 percent!

21:33 – First district in

The first of 92 districts are in and its Tønder that has Venstre winning with 33.1 percent. S behind there at 24.5 percent, while DF dropped 16.4 percent to 13.

Elsewhere, Kristnedemokraterne are tantalisingly close to getting into Parliament for the first time since 2001 via a district mandate in west Jutland that will allow them to get in even if they don’t make the 2.0 percent limit.

21:30 – Red bloc back on 90

Aaaannndd, the mandate count is back to 90-75. Red bloc looks set to come through on landslide win with 25 percent of votes counted.

21:22 – First DR prognosis in

DR’s first prognosis, based on actual votes and the exit poll, has S ahead with 26.6 percent, followed by V with 22.5 percent.

But red bloc has lost two mandates and is now at 88 compared to blue bloc’s 73. What’s more, as it stands S will need Alternativet’s support if Mette Frederiksen is to be PM.

Right wing Stram Kurs is now at the 2 percent limit and stands to make Parliament. 12.6 percent of votes have been counted.

21:18 – Former PMs weigh in

Former PMs Helle Thorning-Schmidt and Anders Fogh Rasmussen debating how much Radikale will influence choice of coming PM.

21:12 – Closing in on 10 percent

About 8 percent of the votes have been counted so far. Seems to be going fast at the moment. That’s about 280,000 votes that have been accounted for.

20:44 – DF and LA struggling

Several key players from the various parties have spoken to the media and it looks like Radikale, Konservative and Enhedslisten are pleased about the exit polls.

Meanwhile, it’s looking rough for particularly Dansk Folkeparti and Liberal Alliance, who are predicted to lose about half their mandates.

Rasmus Paludan from Stram Kurs said he wasn’t concerned as the exit polls “didn’t mean anything”.

1.9 percent of the votes have been counted so far.

20:22 – And we’re off!

Drejø Kro voting station is the first result in and Socialdemokratiet wins there with 30.5 percent. Venstre garnered 24.5 percent.

In total, 1,384 voting stations are to be counted, followed by 92 districts and eventually 10 major districts.

The first district is expected to be revealed around 21:30, while the first major district should tick in around 22:00 – probably Bornholm.

The final national result could be unveiled around midnight.

20:10 – First exit polls out

Megafon’s first exit poll for TV2 indicates that red bloc will manage to gain a majority at 90 mandates. And that’s not counting Alternativet.

Poll shows mandates as follows:

Socialdemokratiet: 46

Venstre: 37

Dansk Folkeparti: 18

Radikale: 15

SF: 15

Enhedslisten: 14

Konservative : 11

Liberal Alliance: 5

Alternativet: 5

Nye Borgerlige: 5

Kristendemokraterne: 4

Stram Kurs (1.8 percent of votes) and Klaus Riskær Pedersen (0.7 percent) are polled to miss out on the minimum limit of 2 percent.

But that’s the polls. Real results from across Denmark should start trickling in soon.

19:55 – Voting stations about to close

It’s been a hectic day at poll stations across the country as more than 80 percent of eligible voters turned up to cast their ballots since 08:00 this morning.

But with the stations closing now at 20:00 the first exit polls will start trickling in shortly.

Will Socialdemokratiet and the red bloc live up to the billing? Or can Venstre and the blue bloc beat the odds and spring a surprise. It’s all set to kick off.