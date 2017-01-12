Danish government agrees on new aid policy

Security, peace and protection

Denmark will invest in peace, stability, protection and increased resilience in developing countries. In the neighbourhoods of crisis and conflict, Denmark will strengthen efforts for internally-displaced people, refugees and affected communities.

Among other things, Denmark will strengthen the protection of refugees and improve their living conditions, education and employment. This will assist Denmark in helping prevent refugee pressure on Europe’s borders.

Prevention of irregular migration

Denmark will work to prevent illegal economic migration and help to address the root causes of migration – such as poverty and lack of opportunities for education and work.

Denmark will also intensify co-operation on the readmission of rejected asylum-seekers and other illegal residence in Denmark. The aim is that everyone should have the opportunity to create a future where they have a home.

Sustainable growth that benefits everyone

Denmark will make investments in economic growth in developing countries that are sustainable and benefit everyone. Denmark will focus on energy, water, agriculture, food and other areas in which the Danes have special knowledge, resources and interests.

It will help create sustainable communities with economic liberty, opportunity and jobs – especially for the young. It is also favourable to the Danish economy and trade.

Freedom – democracy, human rights and gender equality

Denmark will invest in efforts aiding human rights, democracy, rule of law and equality. Everyone is entitled to a life in safety without fear and with inclusion and equal opportunities.

Denmark will put women and girls’ rights up front and centre – including the right to decide over their own bodies. And Denmark will work for societies that don’t discriminate – not on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation – and that follow international rules. This will also lead to sustainable growth and prosperity.