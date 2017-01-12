 Danish government agrees on new aid policy – The Post

Danish government agrees on new aid policy

Denmark still one of few nations to dedicate at least 0.7 percent of the nation’s Gross National Income to foreign development

Danes retain strong aid stance (photo: Pixabay)
January 19th, 2017 2:15 pm| by Christian W
A vast majority in Parliament has agreed to a new development and humanitarian strategy that aligns Denmark’s aid policy with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The development minister, Ulla Tørnes, is pleased with the majority support and contends that the agreement, ‘Strategy: World 2030’ (here in Danish), will strengthen Denmark’s global voice.


“We take good care of Denmark when we take care of the world,” said Tørnes.

“It’s important for Danish development policy – and for our voice in the world and for the world’s poor – that so many parties are taking responsibility. The strategy allows for a clear vision for development work. We work for a freer, richer and safer world, where people get opportunities to create a good life for themselves where they live.”

The new aid agreement will maintain Denmark’s position as one of the few nations to dedicate at least 0.7 percent of the nation’s Gross National Income (GNI).

 

The four strategic pillars of Strategy: World 2030


Security, peace and protection
Denmark will invest in peace, stability, protection and increased resilience in developing countries. In the neighbourhoods of crisis and conflict, Denmark will strengthen efforts for internally-displaced people, refugees and affected communities.

Among other things, Denmark will strengthen the protection of refugees and improve their living conditions, education and employment. This will assist Denmark in helping prevent refugee pressure on Europe’s borders.

Prevention of irregular migration
Denmark will work to prevent illegal economic migration and help to address the root causes of migration – such as poverty and lack of opportunities for education and work.

Denmark will also intensify co-operation on the readmission of rejected asylum-seekers and other illegal residence in Denmark. The aim is that everyone should have the opportunity to create a future where they have a home.

Sustainable growth that benefits everyone
Denmark will make investments in economic growth in developing countries that are sustainable and benefit everyone. Denmark will focus on energy, water, agriculture, food and other areas in which the Danes have special knowledge, resources and interests.

It will help create sustainable communities with economic liberty, opportunity and jobs – especially for the young. It is also favourable to the Danish economy and trade.

Freedom – democracy, human rights and gender equality
Denmark will invest in efforts aiding human rights, democracy, rule of law and equality. Everyone is entitled to a life in safety without fear and with inclusion and equal opportunities.

Denmark will put women and girls’ rights up front and centre – including the right to decide over their own bodies. And Denmark will work for societies that don’t discriminate – not on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation – and that follow international rules. This will also lead to sustainable growth and prosperity.

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
