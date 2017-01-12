Danish government laments St Petersburg bombing

Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has offered his condolences to the people of Russia following the explosion that killed at least 11 people and injured about 50 others in the St Petersburg Metro yesterday afternoon.
Rasmussen, who is currently on a state visit to Mexico, took some time out yesterday to speak to reporters in front of the national Mexican square, Palacio Nacional.
“There are some terrible images coming out of St Petersburg today,” Rasmussen said.
“The attack has the markings of a terrorist attack, though we can only speculate at this time. At any rate, it’s a terrible thing and my thoughts go out to those impacted by the explosion, their families and all of the Russian people.”
READ MORE: Denmark offer olive branch to Russia over Arctic despite “unacceptable behaviour” in Ukraine
Hunting for suspects
The Russian authorities have said the explosion came from a bomb in a briefcase detonated on a train going through a tunnel between the two stations Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut. A second bomb was then reportedly found at another station and disarmed.
No-one has taken responsibility for the attack as of yet, but it was recognised as an act of terrorism by the authorities yesterday afternoon. It was also believed to be a suicide bombing.
Authorities are looking for a suspect they believe to be from central Asia – reportedly Kyrgyzstan or Kazakhstan – depending on various reports.