Following a successful trial period, the government has decided to raise speed limits on certain rural roads and motorways where it can be done responsibly without endangering traffic safety.

The trial period conducted by the Danish road directorate, Vejdirektoratet, has reduced the number of traffic accidents since it was introduced in 2011, running for three years until 2014.

“We’re doing this because there is good experience gleaned by raising the speed limit on certain stretches of road,” said Ole Birk Olesen, the transport minister.