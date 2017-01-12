Danish government wants more CCTV to tighten security following explosions

Nick Hekkerup, the justice minister, has called for more CCTV outside public buildings such as the Skattestyrelsen headquarters that was bombed on August 6 and Nørrebro Police Station, which was targeted four days later.

“I think it is relevant to consider whether all relevant public institutions should have the opportunity for television monitoring,” he said yesterday as he stood alongside PM Mette Frederiksen at a press conference to outline new security measures in light of the recent explosions.

PM wants tighter borders

Frederiksen, meanwhile, wants tighter security on the border with Sweden following the arrest of two young Swedish men in connection with the Skattestyrelsen explosion. As things stand, ID documents are required to travel between the countries.

“We are investigating how we can protect the border in a better and smarter way,” she told the gathered media. “You shouldn’t be able to travel from Sweden to Denmark and place dynamite in Copenhagen.”

More resources for police

Neither politician would comment on whether the attacks are gang-related, or if this is a line of inquiry, while Hekkerup rejected claims that CCTV is ineffective if criminals wear clothing to obscure their identity.

Frederiksen indicated that more resources would be given to the police to combat the problem. In June, police in Denmark set an all-time overtime record – mainly due to the increased need to protect the borders and public buildings, often at the expense of tackling crime.

Moving forwards, the government wants an effective CCTV system so surveillance material can be quickly accessed by the authorities, and it also wants to increase the penalties for blowing things up.