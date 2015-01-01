 Danish health ministry and shops co-operate in fight against underage smoking – The Post

Danish health ministry and shops co-operate in fight against underage smoking

The retail trade is joining the authorities to help stamp out smoking amongst children

No more nipping behind the bike sheds for a quick fag if you’re under age, ministry hopes (photo: flickr/sc.lover)
October 16th, 2017 2:08 pm| by Stephen Gadd
The Health Ministry has formed a new partnership with supermarkets and shops to develop initiatives to prevent the sale of tobacco products to users under the age of 18.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen school bans its 12-year-olds from smoking on street corners

Although legally you should be 18 or older to smoke in Denmark, numerous instances have been highlighted in the press showing that it is very easy for much younger children to buy cigarettes – often because no systematic ID checks were carried out.

Stiffer checks
The supermarket chains in question – COOP, Dansk Supermarked, LIDL, REMA1000, 7 Eleven, Løvbjerg, Dagrofa, De Samvirkende Købmænd and Nærbutikkernes Landsforening – have all agreed to a number of measures. These include more ID checks and stepping up staff training.

“Together we bear the responsibility for creating a culture where it is not acceptable to sell tobacco to people who are underage,” said a statement from the partnership.

This partnership is one of a number of measures that the government has set in motion to attain the goal of a ‘smoke free’ generation.

