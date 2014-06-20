Over the last ten years, Langkjæ Gymnasium in Aarhus has seen an explosion in the number of high school students whose mother tongue is not Danish.

Some 74 percent are either bilingual or do not consider Danish as their first language. Ten years ago, that figure was just 29 percent.

Ethnic Danes the priority?

In an effort to make the ‘ethnic Danes’ feel more comfortable, the school has separated its seven introductory 1G classes – the first of three years at the upper-secondary school – based on ethnicity. Four will contain no ethnic Danes and three will be mixed.