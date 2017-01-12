 Danish hospital equipment getting new lease of life in Ghana – The Post

Danish hospital equipment getting new lease of life in Ghana

Equipment made redundant due to new super hospitals

Containers packed and bound for Ghana (photo: Aarhus Universitetshospital)
April 10th, 2019 9:44 am| by Christian W

Several containers filled with superfluous Danish hospital equipment have been shipped out from Aarhus, bound for Ghana.

The equipment is considered redundant by Aarhus University Hospital (AUH) due to the closure of the hospital in Nørrebrogade as the health sector prepares for the so-called super hospitals to open. Instead of throwing out the equipment, the hospital hoped it could do some good elsewhere.

“When moving to a new hospital that is quite large, there will always be some pieces to the puzzle that won’t quite fit, even though it’s been our mission to recycle as much as possible,” Bill Dyrborg Thomsen, a section head with AUH, told DR Nyheder.

“It’s not the latest equipment, but it has worked fine until now, when we’ve had to close the hospitals here.”

READ MORE: Danish water tech heading to Ghana

Broad spectrum
The equipment, which was donated in co-operation with Global Medical Aid, included a wide variety of items, such as operation lights, treatment chairs, beds, and some washing and nursing equipment.

Before donating the equipment, AUH first tried to offload it in Denmark – to other hospitals, organisations and institutions.

In 2016, it emerged that since Denmark began supporting the development of the health sector in Ghana over two decades ago, mother and child mortality rates have halved, the number of doctors have tripled and the public health budget has sky-rocketed.

