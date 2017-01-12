 Danish ‘hygge’ canonised in Oxford Dictionary – The Post

Danish ‘hygge’ canonised in Oxford Dictionary

Some concepts just seem to have been in the right place at the right time, and ‘hygge’ appears to be one of them

Read the book, light the candle, mull the wine, wear the socks … (photo: Flickr/Cory Doctorow)
June 28th, 2017 9:42 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A little Danish word that even Danes find hard to define has become so trendy in the English-speaking world that it has been granted the ultimate accolade of being absorbed into the language.

It’s now official: the word ‘hygge’ has been adopted into the Oxford Dictionary.



READ ALSO: Taking the hygge dial all the way up to eleven

Defined as a ‘mass noun’, hygge is said to be “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture).”

Examples of its use are given as: “Why not follow the Danish example and bring more hygge into your daily life?” and “Count on candlelight – almost a requirement for that special hygge experience.”

Get the thick socks and candles out
According to the BBC News Magazine, Morley College in central London is even teaching students how to achieve hygge as part of its Danish language course.

It may come as a surprise to most of us, but apparently “hygge isn’t just a middle-class thing. Absolutely everyone’s at it, from my dustbin man to the mayor,” explained Helen Russell, the author of ‘The Year of Living Danishly: Uncovering the Secrets of the World’s Happiest Country’.

“Hygge is so crucial to living Danishly that the other day on the motorway I saw a camper van driving along with lit candles in the windows.”

More than a little over the top
At least nine books have been published on the subject. However, Charlotte Higgins writing in the Guardian sounds a cautionary note.

“Just as ‘chic’ is the thing that everyone knows about the French, the word hygge must now be affixed, almost by law, to any media story about Denmark or, indeed, anything remotely Scandinavian, whether the subject is clothes, furniture, cookery, travel or working hours,” she said.

“The headlines are mostly absurd: ‘Get Hygge With It!’ ‘Hungry For Hygge!’ ‘Ten Reasons to Hygge … It Will Make You Happier’, ‘Fitter and Slimmer! Give Your Home a Hygge!’ There is even a New Statesman article entitled ‘The Hygge of Oasis: Why I Find This Band Strangely Comforting’.”

It would appear that in the UK it is already bordering on being uhyggelige!

Related News



Latest News

International
Danish ‘hygge’ canonised in Oxford Dictionary
National
Infant mortality rate in Denmark low, but worst in the Nordics
Volunteering is a key part of Rokilde festival
Concerts
More than for the festival, they’re ‘Volunteering 4 Life’
Business
Brexit fallout beginning to hit Danish fashion exports to the UK

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved