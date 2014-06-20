Just like the last couple of years, Denmark is performing well at the IIHF World Junior Championships in Canada, but just like last year, Russia now stands in the way in the quarters.

The Danes have reached the final eight for the third time in a row, this time thanks to historic wins against reigning champs Finland and the Czech Republic – two foes the Danish young guns had never beaten before.

“We played against a lot of good teams in the round-robin,” Danish captain Alexander True said on IIHF’s website.