Being one of the most technically advanced and wealthy nations in the world certainly has its benefits, but there are pitfalls as well.

According to a new activity report by the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance (AHKGA), Danish kids scored a feeble D+ (on an A-F grade scale with A = excellent and F = failing) in terms of their overall physical activity – well behind a host of nations such as Slovenia, Zimbabwe, Mexico and Mozambique.

“We can see that when we ask teachers, there are many who have difficulty incorporating movement into their lessons,” Lisbeth Runge Larsen, the Danish project leader on the report, told DR Nyheder.