Danish language classes remain free providing you pass all the modules

For students intent on completing, failure is no longer a free option

New rules for language courses (photo: IA Sprog – Danskundervisning for udlændinge Facebook page)
January 15th, 2018 12:10 pm| by Ben Hamilton
A new voucher scheme has come into play at the country’s language schools. It sets out a five-year period in which to complete the entire Danish language program, and there will no longer be any room for failure, as failed modules will ultimately cost students who aim to complete.

But while some of the jargon might seem complicated and the authorities insist “it is extremely important that you fully understand the voucher scheme and the rules on voucher validity”, it should present no problems to new starters.

Three and a half years of free study
Eligible participants starting a free language course after 1 January 2018 are entitled to three and a half years of study (42 months) taken within a five-year window – during which time the student will be able to take all six modules on the Danish language program.

However, failing a module will cost you if you intend to complete the program – as you will need to pay for any remaining modules once you have taken six.

Clock starts ticking after notification
The rules are also pretty strict regarding enrolment. In accordance with rules regarding your move to Denmark, you are obliged to quickly contact your municipality, which in turn will contact you via e-boks to activate your voucher – the commencement of your five-year window of opportunity – and request a refundable deposit of 1,250 kroner.

The only way you can postpone the start of the period is to send a written notification of postponement to the language school you wish to attend, along with a preferred start date.

Failure to contact a language school within four weeks of receiving the letter will result in you losing one of the six free modules.

No obvious loopholes
There are no loopholes for current or advanced students, although they are not subject to any retroactive measures such as the deposit.

For example, for those already enrolled on language courses, the voucher will be valid for the remaining modules not yet taken.

And for new starters placed on a higher starting module (common with Scandinavian, German and Dutch students), the voucher will accordingly include fewer free modules.

Further information can be found here.

 

 

Who is eligible?


You will be assigned a voucher if you:

– are at least 18 years old, have a CPR number, have been in Denmark for less than three and a half years, and are self supporting
– you are self-supporting if you either study* or work in Denmark, are an accompanying spouse, came to Denmark through family reunification based on EU rules, or work as an au pair (no deposit is necessary)

You will not be assigned a voucher if you:

– have a Danish residence permit as a refugee
– came to Denmark through family reunification under the rules of the Danish Aliens Act and with an integration contract

However, free courses are still available, and no deposit is necessary

*self-supporting students will have to wait until mid-2018 for a voucher

