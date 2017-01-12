Danish language classes remain free providing you pass all the modules

A new voucher scheme has come into play at the country’s language schools. It sets out a five-year period in which to complete the entire Danish language program, and there will no longer be any room for failure, as failed modules will ultimately cost students who aim to complete.

But while some of the jargon might seem complicated and the authorities insist “it is extremely important that you fully understand the voucher scheme and the rules on voucher validity”, it should present no problems to new starters.

Three and a half years of free study

Eligible participants starting a free language course after 1 January 2018 are entitled to three and a half years of study (42 months) taken within a five-year window – during which time the student will be able to take all six modules on the Danish language program.

However, failing a module will cost you if you intend to complete the program – as you will need to pay for any remaining modules once you have taken six.

Clock starts ticking after notification

The rules are also pretty strict regarding enrolment. In accordance with rules regarding your move to Denmark, you are obliged to quickly contact your municipality, which in turn will contact you via e-boks to activate your voucher – the commencement of your five-year window of opportunity – and request a refundable deposit of 1,250 kroner.

The only way you can postpone the start of the period is to send a written notification of postponement to the language school you wish to attend, along with a preferred start date.

Failure to contact a language school within four weeks of receiving the letter will result in you losing one of the six free modules.

No obvious loopholes

There are no loopholes for current or advanced students, although they are not subject to any retroactive measures such as the deposit.

For example, for those already enrolled on language courses, the voucher will be valid for the remaining modules not yet taken.

And for new starters placed on a higher starting module (common with Scandinavian, German and Dutch students), the voucher will accordingly include fewer free modules.

Further information can be found here.