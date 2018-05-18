 Danish leaders outraged at Trump’s exit from Iran deal – The Post

Danish leaders outraged at Trump’s exit from Iran deal

“Disappointed but not surprised”

Trump’s decision to leave the Iran deal is not popular in Denmark (photo: Gage Skidmore)
May 9th, 2018 1:40 pm| by Ray W
Tuesday’s statement from the Trump administration saying that the US would “exit the Iran deal” brought swift and angry reactions from several Danish political leaders.

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen tweeted that “Denmark continues to support the Iran deal”, saying that the agreement was “important for non-proliferation and regional security”.

The former foreign minister, Holger K Nielsen, who is the current foreign policy spokesperson for the Socialistisk Folkeparti, called Trump’s move “catastrophic” and “insane”, adding that the decision could have “serious consequences for the entire region”.

“If Iran resumes nuclear arms development, I fear that Israel or the US will attack Iran,” Nielsen told DR.

Denmark will stay in
The Venstre foreign policy spokesperson, Michael Aastrup Jensen, told DR Nyheder that he was “very disappointed, but nonetheless unsurprised” at Trump’s statement. Jensen said that Trump had campaigned on the issue and his base supports scrapping the deal.

“Denmark will do everything we can to stay part of the agreement, even though the US is pulling out,” he said.

READ MORE: Danish politicians condemn Trump’s ‘Jerusalem’ decision

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, was agreed on in 2015 by Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Germany, and the European Union.

