Danish man arrested in Thai bar for trying to pay a teenage boy for sex

An elderly Danish man has been arrested in the Thai city of Pattaya. The 73-year-old Dane is charged with offering a 17-year-old boy 500 that – about 100 kroner – to have sex, according to the Thai newspaper The Nation.
Reportedly, the boy’s parents contacted the authorities who arrested the man this morning at about 11:00 local time.
Embassy providing assistance
The Foreign Ministry’s consular service will not respond regarding specific cases, but confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that a Danish man had been arrested.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm a Danish citizen has been detained in Thailand. The Danish embassy in Thailand is providing consular assistance,” it said.