Danish man arrested in Thai bar for trying to pay a teenage boy for sex

73-year-old man charged with propositioning 17-year-old boy

A Dane has been arrested in the Thai resort city of Pattaya (photo: TrapperFrank)
February 1st, 2017 5:26 pm| by Ray W
An elderly Danish man has been arrested in the Thai city of Pattaya. The 73-year-old Dane is charged with offering a 17-year-old boy 500 that – about 100 kroner – to have sex, according to the Thai newspaper The Nation.

Reportedly, the boy’s parents contacted the authorities who arrested the man this morning at about 11:00 local time.



Embassy providing assistance
The Foreign Ministry’s consular service will not respond regarding specific cases, but confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that a Danish man had been arrested.

READ MORE: Dane arrested for ordering livestreamed rape of children

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm a Danish citizen has been detained in Thailand. The Danish embassy in Thailand is providing consular assistance,” it said.

