Danish man convicted of prostitution-related crimes in Cambodia freed by royal pardon

Svend Erick Jonasson – a Danish guesthouse owner imprisoned in Cambodia in 2010 for forcing his male staff members, some as young as 15 years old, to have sex with customers – has been freed by royal pardon after serving six years of an eight-year sentence.

Jonasson, who operated a guest house in Siem Reap City, received the pardon in January. The reason for the pardon was not revealed.