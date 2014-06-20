A court in Helsingør gave a 78-year-old man a suspended sentence on Monday for killing his ailing wife with sleeping pills

The court found the man guilty of ‘killing on request’, noting that euthanasia is not legal in Denmark and is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The court said it had taken the woman’s condition into consideration in giving the man a suspended sentence. The husband described helping his wife end her life as a “mercy killing”.