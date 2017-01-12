 Danish media: Truce called in Copenhagen gang war – The Post

Danish media: Truce called in Copenhagen gang war

Parents of gang members reportedly broker ceasefire

The bullets have stopped flying, for now (photo: Pixabay)
November 13th, 2017 11:27 am| by Christian W
Copenhagen has seen a surge in gang-related shootings in recent months as part of an ongoing gang war between Loyal To Familia (from Blågårds Plads in Nørrebro) and the gang formerly known as Brothas (from the area around Mjølnerparken in the outer Nørrebro area).

But according to TV2 News, the violence may be over for now as the gangs have entered into a truce that has been brokered by the parents of those involved.

According to the parents, high-level gang members from both sides have approved the deal and are dedicated to adhering to it.

READ MORE: Nørrebro marches to halt wave of gang shootings

Police in the dark
Copenhagen Police, however, had not heard of any such ceasefire, and it therefore had no comment regarding the revelations.

In the last month, three people have been killed in gang-related shootings, including a 16-year-old boy in outer Østerbro on October 16 (previously reported as not gang-related, sources have confirmed to CPH POST it was) and a 22-year-old who was shot in broad daylight in Mjølnerparken on November 9.

In total, there have been 38 shootings as part of the gang conflict since June in which 24 people have been hit by bullets and four people killed.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
