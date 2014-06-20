Contact us Advertise with us

Danish Michelin restaurant in New York closing

Disputes between owners prompt closing of Scandinavian restaurant Luksus in Brooklyn

Luksus brought Scandinavian flair to NYC (photo: Edsel Little)
January 10th, 2017 12:36 pm| by Ray W
Luksus, the first and only Michelin-starred restaurant in the world that only offered a beer menu, is closing.

Tucked behind the Torst pub in Brooklyn, the ‘secret restaurant’ opened in 2013 as a joint effort between former NOMA chef Daniel Burns and brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, the twin brother of Mikkeller founder Mikkel Borg Bjergsø.

A dispute between the two is behind the closing of the restaurant, according to a story in Grub Magazine reported by Jyllands-Posten. Torst remains open and will expand into the space by Luksus.



“It’s sad, but I am looking forward to all of the positive things that can now happen,” Burns told Grub Street.

A Danish beer in New York
Burns and Jarnit-Bjergsø last year released ‘Food and Beer’, a cookbook aimed at people interested in how food and beer go together. Appropriately-named given the more placid nature of his twin brother, Jarnit-Bjergsø owns the Evil Twin brewery and has big plans to open a brewing station in New York this year.

Danish restaurants in New York served up Michelin stars

“It is a huge step,” he said. “We are doing it to secure the future of the brewery and have a place we can call our own. First and foremost, we hope to establish Evil Twin as a genuine New York brand.”

Quick Links

