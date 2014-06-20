Luksus, the first and only Michelin-starred restaurant in the world that only offered a beer menu, is closing.
Tucked behind the Torst pub in Brooklyn, the ‘secret restaurant’ opened in 2013 as a joint effort between former NOMA chef Daniel Burns and brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, the twin brother of Mikkeller founder Mikkel Borg Bjergsø.
A dispute between the two is behind the closing of the restaurant, according to a story in Grub Magazine reported by Jyllands-Posten. Torst remains open and will expand into the space by Luksus.
“It’s sad, but I am looking forward to all of the positive things that can now happen,” Burns told Grub Street.
A Danish beer in New York
Burns and Jarnit-Bjergsø last year released ‘Food and Beer’, a cookbook aimed at people interested in how food and beer go together. Appropriately-named given the more placid nature of his twin brother, Jarnit-Bjergsø owns the Evil Twin brewery and has big plans to open a brewing station in New York this year.
READ MORE: Danish restaurants in New York served up Michelin stars
“It is a huge step,” he said. “We are doing it to secure the future of the brewery and have a place we can call our own. First and foremost, we hope to establish Evil Twin as a genuine New York brand.”