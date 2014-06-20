Luksus, the first and only Michelin-starred restaurant in the world that only offered a beer menu, is closing.

Tucked behind the Torst pub in Brooklyn, the ‘secret restaurant’ opened in 2013 as a joint effort between former NOMA chef Daniel Burns and brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, the twin brother of Mikkeller founder Mikkel Borg Bjergsø.

A dispute between the two is behind the closing of the restaurant, according to a story in Grub Magazine reported by Jyllands-Posten. Torst remains open and will expand into the space by Luksus.