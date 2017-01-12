Danish military convoy rocked by suicide blast in Afghanistan

A Danish military convoy was hit by a suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday morning. The Danish Defence has confirmed the attack, which took place when the column was on escort duty. No Danes were injured in the attack, although there were unfortunately civilian casualties.



“There were three Danish vehicles in the convoy, which is standard procedure in relation to these duties,” John Steemann Adamsen, a major with the Danish Operations Command, told DR Nyheder.

“No Danes were injured, but we have reports there were civilian losses in connection with the attack.”

Adamsen did not know the exact figures of how many civilians were killed or wounded in the blast.

READ MORE: Danish warship built by North Korean forced labour

Resolute presence

The Danish military is part of NATO’s Resolute Support mission, which has been mandated by the UN Security Council. Over 40 nations are taking part in the mission, and the mandate is set to run through to the end of 2018.

The defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, was relieved to hear no Danes were hurt, but expressed his sorrow over the loss of civilian life.

“The attack underlines the danger involved with the jobs we ask the Danish soldiers to undertake,” Frederiksen told DR Nyheder.

“So it’s also important they have the material needed to protect them against attacks such as this.”