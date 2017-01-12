 Danish ministerial visit reinforces solidarity with Georgia and Ukraine – The Post

Danish ministerial visit reinforces solidarity with Georgia and Ukraine

The Danish government has pledged 860 million kroner to support reforms in the two eastern European countries

Samuelsen wants to emphasise that Georgia and Ukraine are Denmark’s friends (photo: EU2017EE)
February 21st, 2018 12:13 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new ‘good neighbour’ program has been launched by the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen.

On visits to Georgia and Ukraine from February 20-20, Samuelsen pledged 860 million kroner over the next five years to help the reform process in the two countries.

“My visits to Ukraine and Georgia are first and foremost to show Denmark’s unequivocal backing for two countries under pressure from Russia and where the conflict over values and interests between East and West is central,” said Samuelsen.

READ ALSO: Government’s new defence initiative shifts gaze eastwards

Fighting corruption
Samuelsen also emphasised the need for democratic and liberal reforms in order to resist Russian pressure. There are also problems with corruption in Ukraine in particular that have to be addressed.

“I’m in no doubt that reform is the best defence against Russian aggression. Reforms make countries resistant and strengthen their alignment towards Europe,” he added.

Conference in CPH
In related news, Samuelsen will host a big international conference in Copenhagen on June 27 concerned with making reforms in Ukraine.

The foreign ministers from all EU, NATO and G7 nations have been invited, as well as representatives of a number of international organisations.

Read more about the conference here (in English).

Related News



Latest News

International
Danish ministerial visit reinforces solidarity with Georgia and Ukraine
Culture
Skeletons of first Copenhageners discovered under City Hall Square
National
Queen Margrethe and Royal Family bid farewell to Prince Henrik
Denmark
Denmark ramps up capability to hunt for the likes of Red October

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved