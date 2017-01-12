 Danish MP kicked out of Bahrain – The Post

Danish MP kicked out of Bahrain

Foreign Ministry: Up to Gulf state who they wish to allow in

Rasmussen (left) was in Bahrain trying to help the jailed Danish activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja (photo: Gulf Centre for Human Rights)
April 5th, 2018 8:47 am| by Christian W
After being detained for numerous hours at the airport in Bahrain, the Danish MP Lars Aslan Rasmussen has been kicked out of the country.

The Danish member of Parliament for Socialdemokratiet openly told the authorities at passport control in Bahrain that he was there to visit the jailed Danish citizen and political activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja.

Rasmussen said he had been detained for over 25 hours and had also been stripped of his passport and informed he was a security threat.

The politician is currently in Istanbul on his way back to Copenhagen.

READ MORE: Danish MP detained in Bahrain

Bahrain’s business
The Foreign Ministry, which had been in contact with Rasmussen during his detainment, underlined that Bahrain had a right to bar the Dane.

“Ultimately it is every country’s supreme right to decide who they wish to permit entrance to their country,” Rene Dinesen, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told DR Nyheder.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen  contends his dismissal from Bahrain is a clear indication that there are breaches of human rights in the country’s prisons.

 

