Danish MPs will maintain radio silence while in Russia

The members of Parliament’s foreign policy committee will leave their smartphones, tablets and computers at home during a visit to Russia.
The MPs are travelling without gadgetry due to security concerns.
“On the way to Russia where we have been advised not to bring gadgets for the sake of safety,” wrote Martin Lidegaard, a former foreign minister, on Facebook yesterday.
Hacked
Danish ministries were attacked several times in 2015 and 2016 by a foreign hacking group, according to a Defence Ministry report released last month.
The threat of cybercrime against both private and public enterprises in Denmark remains “very high”, according to the report.